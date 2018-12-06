'It's sad to say a lawsuit made us all work together to fix that...' Sheriffs, present and future talk jail issues

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's wasn't your everyday walk around the block. The current Vigo County Sheriff, Greg Ewing showed the sheriff to be, John Plasse his new home away from home.

"well, I can tell you, he'll do a great job. I have no doubts about that whatsoever," Ewing said.

Plasse recently won the general election for the sheriff's office. Ewing will be leaving behind an issue has been fighting for years.

"The law enforcement side of the sheriff's office is really, and I've told John this, is really our smallest part of our operation. That's because the jail is just so consuming," Ewing said.

There's a federal lawsuit because of jail overcrowding. Ewing was the first to tell county leaders there was a problem, and now, Plasse plans on picking up where he left off.

"It's number one right now. There's a lawsuit telling us we need to fix something so everything else is good. That's one thing we have to fix, and that's going to be the priority," Plasse said.

News 10 asked Plasse if he agrees with the Vigo County commissioners' current proposal. That is to move the jail to the former International Paper Mill site.

"I guess my opinion on the site on 63 is it's far enough in the river that it wouldn't impede on their plans to do something behind it. You know, you're going to have an increased law enforcement presence with people there every day," Plasse said.

The walk for one county sheriff comes to an end, and he's relieved to know he's done all he could.

"I was telling John, that probably one of the best things was when I heard the federal judge say they were taking my name off the caption of the lawsuit," Ewing said.

Meanwhile, a new sheriff on the block is ready to step up to the plate..

"It's sad to say a lawsuit made us all work together to fix that. I hope that doesn't have to happen again the future," Plasse said.