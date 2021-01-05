Knox County Sheriff's Office working on quarantine room for its jail

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In the spring of 2020 many places shut their doors to keep COVID-19 out. The Knox County jail was one of the first to close its doors to the public.

Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin explains, "We've had some staff members to get it. They've all recovered. We're all back to work now. Inmates, thus far knock on wood, we haven't had it amongst the inmates. But I know that could come at any time."

All it takes is for one person to have the virus to begin the spread. In 2020 a body scanner was installed at the jail. This keeps contact to a minimum when inmates arrive. But now the sheriff's office is wanting to take a step further.

Vantlin says, "We have an indoor rec room here inside the jail and it can be used as a quarantine room or if we get the sickness in here if we get the virus in here, we can use that as a recovery room also."

The recreational room is underutilized. But it's not just as simple as changing the title. A project to convert the space would install beds, showers, and a bathroom.

Vantlin says, "The concrete floor will have to be cut up. Electrical and plumbing will have to be ran into it to get everything up and running. Then we have to bring some beds, bunk beds in, and have those bolted down."

The project is estimated to cost around 200 thousand dollars.

That funding will come from cares act funds the county received.

Vantlin says, "None of the sheriffs in the state have the luxury of sending people home if they get sick. They're in here to stay and do their sentence. So if they get sick we've got to have someplace to put them."