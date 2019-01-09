Clear

Sheriffs office reminds drivers to lookout for buggies after Saturday incident

Sadly, stories like this aren't new in Parke County. Every year the Parke County Sheriff's office responds to accidents involving buggies on the road.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI)- Werner Sultermann lives in Parke County and works as an Amish supply hauler. An accident last week scared Sultermann and others in the Amish community.

Saturday the Sheriffs office said a van rear-ended an Amish couple in their horse and buggy.

"Sadness. When we first heard about it Saturday evening we just really wanted to find out exactly which Amish family it was. We wanted to send out our prayers and best wishes for that family," said Sultermann.

Sadly, stories like this aren't new in Parke County. Every year the Parke County Sheriff’s office responds to accidents involving buggies on the road.

"Kind of on average we have one or two accidents a year that involve Amish buggies and just a fraction of those involve personal injury," said Sheriff Justin Cole.

Sheriff Cole says the county has taken measures to warn drivers. This includes signage around highly populated Amish areas.

Members of the Amish community also have extra safety warnings on their buggies.

"They also have lights that are illuminated on the front and back. They have a slow moving vehicle sign attached to them. The problem is they average five to eight miles per hour when they're moving," said Cole.

Sultermann says he would like to see more road surface around hills and turns, but the best way to avoid a future accident is to take your time and be alert.

"Just give the Amish their space and be patient around them. That's all it takes. Just be patient," said Sultermann.

