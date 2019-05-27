Sheriff's office releases new information about underage drinking party bust

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill (WTHI) - The Edgar County, Illinois Sheriff's Office has released new information about an underage drinking party bust.
The Sheriff's office is sending reports to the States Attorney for possible charges.
It started late Friday night with a noise complaint south of Vermilion, Illinois. Deputies arrived to find a large crowd, and several alcohol containers in a garage. Two people under the age of 21 were unconscious and needed medical help, a third also received treatment.
76 underage people ended up at the sheriff's office for breath testing. Police say Robert Smith became out of control while deputies tried to manage the crowd.
A fight broke out.the sheriff's office says two deputies recieved minor injuries during the fight.
