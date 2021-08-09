Sheriffs' Youth Ranch in Clay Co. picks up grant to help run water and sewer across academy

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Sheriffs' Youth Ranch is undergoing some major improvements.

The ranch just received a $157,000 grant to run city water and sewer across the academy.

Leaders at the ranch said this will provide safe, reliable water to the young visitors and volunteers.

The is the second phase in a four-phase project. The next will connect the Indiana Department of Homeland Security's Search and Rescue Center and the conference center.

The final phase will involve a pool, locker rooms, and a dining hall for visitors.

