Sheriff's Youth Ranch - Stephanie's kitchen dedication

Brazil, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was a big day for both parents and their children over at the Sheriff's Youth Ranch in Brazil, Indiana!

The Youth Ranch hosted a Dedication Ceremony for Stephanie's Kitchen, as well as a Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Party -- to get the kids involved.

The commercial kitchen was made possible through donors and will be used for future youth camps.

Everyone in attendance was encouraged to wear costumes.

There was an assortment of free pumpkins, paint, cupcakes and apple cider provided by various county sheriff sponsors.

Organizers say this new facility is a great addition to their ranch, and will benefit generations of campers to come.

"This facility is the vision of some...and a lot of voters -- that there are going to be hopefully thousands of kids over the years that come through this and benefit," Putnam County Sheriff Scott Stockton said.

The sheriff's say none of this would've been possible without the help of the donors and volunteers who spent hours on this project.