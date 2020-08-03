Man escapes from Clay County jail

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help with finding an escaped inmate.

It happened at around 10:45 Sunday night.

The Sheriff's department tells us that Timothy Biddy, 59, got away from a corrections officer and ran away - heading west.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, striped pants, white socks and black sandals.

Biddy was being held on charges of burglary and multiple counts of theft of a firerarm.

The Clay County Sheriff's Department tells us Biddy should be considered "extremely" dangerous.

If you see him or have information on where he might be call 9-1-1 immediately.