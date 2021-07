VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert about a missing person investigation.

According to Sheriff John Plasse, Amber Leek, 42, has been reported missing. She was last seen by family on Sunday, July 11th.

Leek is a white woman approximately 5’6, 130lbs. She is known to have brown or red hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Leek, please call the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 462-3226.