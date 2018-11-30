Clear
Sheriff says multiple deaths in southern Indiana plane crash

Multiple people were killed Friday when a small jet crashed into a wooded area in southern Indiana shortly after taking off from a local airport, authorities said.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 4:38 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Ind. (AP) — Multiple people were killed Friday when a small jet crashed into a wooded area in southern Indiana shortly after taking off from a local airport, authorities said.

Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel said it’s unclear how many people were on the plane but that investigators don’t believe any of them survived. The sheriff said the plane could carry as many as 10 people.

The aircraft was flying from Clark Regional Airport to Chicago Midway Airport when it disappeared from air traffic radar. Noel said it wasn’t immediately clear who owned the plane, which the National Transportation Safety Board identified as a Cessna Citation.

The twin-engine jet crashed around 11:30 a.m. in a rural area near Memphis, Indiana, which is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Louisville, Kentucky. Noel said it appears the plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport, which is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) form the crash site.

Helicopter video from WLKY-TV shows small pieces of smoldering debris scattered in the wooded area with numerous charred trees. Noel said there was nothing at the crash site that “people would recognize easily as an aircraft.”

NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss said no information on a possible crash cause was immediately available, but that a federal investigator would go to the crash scene.

