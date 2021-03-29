Sheriff provides an update on new Vigo County Jail progress

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Progress is moving along on the new Vigo County Jail.

Sheriff John Plasse gave us an update on Monday. He says there were some weather delay days.

Training to give employees a 'lay of the land' was originally supposed to start last week.

Officials have been tweaking features from the original design.

Plasse says there have long been issues at the current jail. He says the layout and the air system, along with the additional space will ease many concerns.

"I inherited a lawsuit because of the issues this jail has brought to the county. This is going to be a big relief when it is finally done," Plasse told us.

The new facility should start taking inmates in April of 2022.