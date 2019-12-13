Sheriff Youth Ranch raffle

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, the Indiana Sheriff Youth Leadership Academy drew the ticket for the winner of a brand new pickup truck. The funds raised during the year-long campaign will go toward a new youth ranch. Indiana sheriffs will mentor future law enforcement officers and bond with at-risk kids.

Interim Executive Director for the Indiana Youth Range, Scott Minier, says that they hope this program will help make Indiana a safer state.

'Leadership camps are designed for kids who want to go into law enforcement, at-risk kids, and then because we are going to own the property, instead of renting the property, we are going to have weekend retreats for young witnesses and victims of crime. i think overall our goal is to make Hoosier hometowns safer"

Throughout the summer and fall months, raffle tickets were sold throughout Indiana. Minier says that they sold about fifty-thousand tickets. All of the funds raised go directly to the non-profit Youth Ranch. For more information, you can call 833-IN-RANCH.

The lucky winner of the new 2019 pickup truck will be notified by telephone or email.