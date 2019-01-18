Sheriff Plasse steps into role as the new face of Crime Stoppers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's new sheriff is adjusting to his new role.

One of his responsibilities is being the face of Crime Stoppers.

Sheriff John Plasse is ready to take on a more active role in the program.

It allows people to submit tips on crimes and active cases, and even receive an award in some situations.

Sheriff Plasse said he knows first-hand just how vital your support can be in solving crimes.

Sometimes those crimes spill outside of Vigo County.

"I don't think there's a border when it comes to crime when something bad happens...we are going to help whoever it is, work on that case, and hopefully get that person brought to justice," Sheriff Plasse said.

He said he is truly grateful for the local support of law enforcement over the years.

He reminds you, if you see something...say something.

To learn more about Crime Stoppers or see active cases, click here.