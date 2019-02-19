Clear
Sheriff Plasse pushing for Special Events Ordinance in Vigo County

Sheriff Plasse is pushing for the Special Events Ordinance to expand out in the county.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During the County Commissioner's meeting Tuesday morning Sheriff John Plasse spoke on expanding the Special Events Ordinance out to the county. He told me this was something he had wanted to get sorted out. 

With him being a former officer he said he knows what can happen when people charge for admission, large crowds come together in a small space, and don't keep safety in mind. 

"Two people are dead because of parties that should not have happened, they weren't in control and all they cared about was the money they're making", said Plasse. 

What the ordinance does is require people in the city who want to have parties have a permit. Gatherings with music and dancing in small areas are things that can have a violent ending. 

Plasse along with other Vigo County Officials want to make sure people are just as safe in the counties as they are in the city. I spoke with one woman agrees on this proposal. 

"Anytime you get drinking mixed with large crowds like that you're going to have problems", said Diane Allen. Her family lives near Terre Haute North High School and the Indiana National Armory.

The armory has seen it's fair share of violent parties. A few years ago an incident happened there. Events like this are what Sheriff Plasse and others want to avoid from happening.

The Sheriff doesn't want to prohibit people from having fun. That's not his goal with this at all. He simply wants to keep everyone in Vigo County safe. 

