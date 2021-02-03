Police Body Cameras for Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - A new safety measure is in the works for Vigo County.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse wants police body cameras for his department. He is asking the county for $550,000 over a five year period.

The Sheriff is looking into a brand called BodyWorn made by Utility Associates, Inc. The camera attaches to the inside of the officer's bulletproof vest and turns on automatically when an officer is dispatched.

Many states across the nation have already mandated body cameras. Plasse wants to get ahead and plan for the use of these body cameras sooner rather than later.

"I know some states are mandating them and officers have to have them," Plasse said, "I think it is just a matter of time before this happens nationwide. So we want to get ahead of the curve and do this for our deputies."

These body cameras would also add an extra layer of protection for the deputies. If a deputy is shot or has fallen, the system alerts other deputies and will send a GPS locator to them.

Sheriff Plasse says the main goal for these cameras is accountability and transparency to the community.

"It will answer questions when there is an accusation to something of wrongdoing or excessive force, whatever it is," Plasse said. "The hope is that it is going to show yes it happened or no it did not happen."

The commissioners have to sign off on the plan before it goes to the council. Sheriff Plasse hopes everything can be approved by this summer.