Sheriff: Nine hour standoff ends with one arrest

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing charges after a nine hour police standoff situation in Elnora, Indiana, according to the Daviess County Sheriff.

Sheriff Gary Allison said his office received a call from a woman just after 1:00a.m. Monday. The caller said a Greg Goodheart, 57 of Elnora, pulled a gun on her during a fight over a dog.

Goodheart returned to his home where Sheriff Allison said there were three juveniles in the house, in addition to a man who thought he may have been wanted by police. The sheriff said Goodheart would not cooperate with law enforcement, which led to a standoff situation with police.

"We had assistance from the Washington Police Department. We've got a robot that we use to get into the residence to check and see before we sent our people in. So, we played it really safe and had a good outcome," Sheriff Allison told News at the scene.

After a search warrant was issued, Goodheart was taken into custody around 10:00a.m. Monday.

The three juveniles were not harmed. Sheriff Allison said the other man was found hiding in the crawl space, but he did not have a warrant out for his arrest.