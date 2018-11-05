Clear

Sheriff: Man mistakenly shoots self while robbing McDonald's

A Georgia sheriff’s office says a man robbing a Macon McDonald’s accidentally shot himself in the thigh, foiling his escape.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 9:45 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s office says a man robbing a Macon McDonald’s accidentally shot himself in the thigh, foiling his escape.

News outlets report the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says an armed man wearing a wig entered the restaurant Saturday night and ordered a manager to take him to a safe. Deputies say the manager complied before fleeing with another employee. It says they then heard a gunshot and saw the thief flee. Witnesses told deputies they later heard a man screaming for help.

Deputies say 26-year-old Donte Sherrod Grayer was found wearing only his boxers and lying near a wig, money and other clothing. Deputies say he was identified as the suspect and taken to a hospital in stable condition. They say he’ll be arrested upon his release.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
Rain for the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

VCSC Launches Text Alert Program

Image

Tajimi Exchange, Vigo County Corp.

Image

Family of Rob Pitts honored with memorial quilts at local fundraiser

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 57°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Election Day Tips

Image

Foster Parent Bill of Rights Complete

Image

IRS Scam Calls

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high