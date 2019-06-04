Clear

Sheriff John Plasse receives high honors from Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of West Terre Haute handed out its Paul Harris Community Service award on Tuesday.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Rotary Club of West Terre Haute handed out its Paul Harris Community Service award on Tuesday.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse took home the high honor.

Rotarians say Plasse has gone above and beyond the call of duty.

For more than 30-years, Plasse served with the Terre Haute Police Department, completed two tours with the Indiana National Guard, and now leads the county as the sheriff.

Plasse was also recognized for his dedication to community service...but he says he could not do it alone.

"I really accept this on behalf of everybody that has ever worked with me. On the police department, before I became the sheriff. Just all of the people in this community that does great things that make this community what it is. WIthout us all working together, we wouldn't have the great community that we do," Plasse said.

