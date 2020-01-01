Clear

Sheriff: Jail officer arrested on drunk driving charge

A local sheriff says a 19-year-old jail officer was arrested on a drunk driving charge last weekend.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 1:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Sheriff says a jail officer is no longer employed with the Sheriff's Office following an arrest last weekend.

According to the Sheriff, Indiana State Police arrested Parker Tromley, 19, last weekend. He has since bonded out. Online jail records show Tromley was booked around 2:40 am on Saturday and was released around noon on the same day.

Tromley's charges are operating a vehicle while intoxicated and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

