KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Sheriff says a jail officer is no longer employed with the Sheriff's Office following an arrest last weekend.
According to the Sheriff, Indiana State Police arrested Parker Tromley, 19, last weekend. He has since bonded out. Online jail records show Tromley was booked around 2:40 am on Saturday and was released around noon on the same day.
Tromley's charges are operating a vehicle while intoxicated and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Jail officer arrested on drunk driving charge
- Companies offering services to prevent drunk driving
- Dugger students learn drunk driving lesson
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of 'jail bond scam'
- Special prosecutor assigned to a case involving Brazil's assistant police chief charged with driving drunk
- Drunk driving impacts more than just the driver's life
- Indiana man arrested for driving 107 m.p.h. as he entered a construction zone...drunk
- Vincennes man arrested for drunk driving after running into parked cars and church
- Trooper hit by drunk driver
- Martin County Sheriff's Deputy arrested on drug charges
Scroll for more content...