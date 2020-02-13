Sheriff: Female juvenile survives suicide attempt at Juvenile Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A high school-aged girl is expected to survive after an attempted hanging at the Vigo County Juvenile Center, according to Sheriff John Plasse.

Emergency responders were called to the facility around 10:30 Thursday morning. Sheriff Plasse explained a detention officer saw the girl and was able to get her down.

She was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be "okay."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.