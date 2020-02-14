Clear
Sheriff: Disgruntled customer led to police scene

A disgruntled customer who made a potential threat led to a brief, heavy police scene at a local furniture store Friday afternoon.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 4:47 PM
Updated: Feb 14, 2020 5:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a large police presence at Ashley Furniture Homestore on Terre Haute's south side Friday afternoon.

Sheriff John Plasse told News 10 a customer was upset about his furniture not being delivered. The staff explained the situation would take some time to solve. At that point, Sheriff Plasse said the man said he had a gun in his vehicle and would be getting his money back.

Several police quickly arrived on scene and took the man into custody for arrest. Sheriff Plasse said no one was hurt and no gun was displayed at the time. 

