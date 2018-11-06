Sheriff Clark Cottom wins reelection in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County voters have reelected Sheriff Clark Cottom.
Cottom ran against John Waterman, Sr.
Sheriff Cottom won the election with 4,066 votes and Waterman ended with 3,445 votes.
For the latest election results, click here.
