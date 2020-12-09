Sheriff: 102 Vigo County inmates have COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse just confirmed that 102 inmates inside the Vigo County Jail have COVID-19.

The sheriff says they are all in the care of jail medical personnel and are stable.

The inmates have been segregated.

The results are pending on 11 other jail detainees. Two correctional officers have also tested positive. Those two staff members will remain in quarantine until they are cleared to return to work.

Last week, we reported an inmate died, and he tested positive for COVID-19. The coroner has not confirmed his official cause of death.

The sheriff says until this week, no positive tests were reported.