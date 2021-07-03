Shepherds of Griffin Bike Park hosts Work Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Improvements and additions are continuing to happen at Griffin Bike Park in Vigo County.

The Shepherds of Griffin Bike Park hosted a work day early Saturday morning. Volunteers helped smooth the trail surface of the AWOL trail.

This is part of the Next Level Trails grant program by the Indiana DNR.

The Shepherds group is currently working with world-renowned pro rider Jeff Lenosky who is helping with the input of the design. The group itself is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to help raise money for expansion and maintenance for the park.

The Friends of Griffin Bike Park and the Shepherds at Griffin Bike Park along with Vigo County have raised over 3 million dollars with the help of over 158 sponsors.

News 10 spoke with Gene Griffin, chairman of the board, who says the state really appreciates what the Griffin Bike Park has done. He mentioned Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch said this park shows families coming together with the community, coming together with the state.

We also spoke with Nat Lopes who is the bike park designer for Griffin Park and he says the Next Level Trails grant is going to help the park grow in big ways.

"It's really going to elevate the Griffin Bike Park. We will fill in some of the infrastructures that hasn't been there. We're doing restrooms, electrical, water infrastructure upgrades as well as building six new trails."

The park will be adding jumps and drops and other free-ride features.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities with Griffin Bike Park, click here.