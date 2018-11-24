Clear

Shelter staff hope to find homes for pets this holiday

Posted: Nov. 24, 2018 6:13 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Staff at animal shelters everywhere want to find loving homes for the many dogs and cats in their care this holiday season.

Staff with the Humane Society of Sullivan County hope you'll consider adding a new four-legged member to your family.

The shelter lowered its prices for animals for an adoption event Saturday. Staff say the shelter is full and they'd like to clear it for the holidays.

Myra Vandevender says, “A lot of people like to bring animals home for the holidays a lot of people spend more time home and it's a good chance for people to get new animal. A lot of people like to give Christmas presents. We get that a lot."

It is an important reminder to be sure you can care for an animal long after the holidays are over because it is a commitment and shelter staff do not want to see the animals back in their kennels.

If you would like to adopt you can contact the Humane Society of Sullivan County for more information at 812-268-4201.

