Shelburn woman charged with cruelty to animals, dozens of animals removed from her home

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County woman has been charged after police say several of her animals were without food or water, in terrible living conditions.

53-year-old Julie Mitchell is facing several charges.

Officials say they received several reports about animal neglect at a home on 1500 West County Road 800 North in Shelburn.

On June 18, Indiana State Police served a search warrant at the home. That's where they say they found dozens of animals living without food and water. Several others were 'disease-ridden.'

In total, 35 animals were removed from the home. Those animals include cats, dogs, goats, and a chinchilla.

Mitchell was charged with three counts of cruelty to animals and one count of failing to properly dispose of a dead animal.

She was summoned to appear to the Sullivan County Circuit Court.