Shelburn veteran pays tribute to Pearl Harbor

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind .(WTHI) - December 7 is a date that will live infamy. It marks the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

On Monday, in Shelburn, a veteran there holds an event in his yard each year to remember the event.

Ralph Dale places crosses in his yard, with each one representing a Sullivan County resident who lost their life serving in the military.

"My dad was a day and a half out to sea, he was in the Army, going to Pearl Harbor. Whenever they attacked Pearl Harbor, he was there for 18 months," Dale told us.

Dale said during his father's time in Pearl Harbor, he cleaned up the debris from the attack and served in security.

The crosses and display will be up until Wednesday.