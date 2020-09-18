Shelburn town board says police department is here to stay

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) -- We had a lot of concerned Shelburn residents reach out to us over the past few days. They were worried the town council was trying to get rid of the police department.

Jay Southwood is the clerk-treasurer. He said that's never been the case!

Southwood said the marshal, Doug Inman, is retiring at the end of October. Because of that, the council is set to appoint a new town marshal.

He said the town council is going to re-structure the reserve program. Southwood said they feel a new town marshall should be active in selecting his or her own reserve deputies. But, he said they do not intend to get rid of the police department for Shelburn.

"The town council is not getting rid of the police department so citizens can rest assured there's not going to be...there will be a police presence in Shelburn. There always has been a police presence in Shelburn and I would assume it will always be that way," Southwood said.

But Southwood said he thinks they will also cut down on the number of reserve deputies the town has.

Right now, there are 7 reserve deputies. Southwood said he doesn't know how many there will be in the future, but he said the town is tightening up their budget.

Inman said he knows the current deputy reserves give a lot to their community and he hopes they all have a future with the department.

"That's up to the board and their responsibility to the citizens of this community. And hopefully some common decency toward what the reserves that are present have given to the community already. Their dedication and service," Inman said.

There is a town council meeting later this month. News 10 will continue to follow this story as it develops.