Shelburn rolls out new REACH Alert system, here's how you sign up

A Sullivan County town plans to roll out a new alert system to keep its residents informed.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 1:27 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County town plans to roll out a new alert system to keep its residents informed.

Shelburn town leaders say they will start using REACH Alerts.

They say this will allow them to share important information with people in the town.

To receive the alerts, you have to sign up.

You can either sign up here or by calling 877-307-9313.

If you sign up online, you will need to create an account and enter your contact information. For 'network name' type Shelburn.

