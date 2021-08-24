Shelburn residents will soon have a new place for summer fun

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - You soon will have a new place to splash around in Sullivan County.

It's all thanks to a new water splash park coming to Shelburn. City leaders told us this is the first phase of revitalization.

The town's Clerk-Treasurer, Jay Southwood, said the area was full of old buildings in the downtown area. He's excited to see the work get started.

"Big Relief, big relief. There's a lot more work to do, but yeah, it's a big relief to see the before, the before what it was like and then after," Southwood said.

Leaders hope to start construction on the new addition next year.