SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Town of Shelburn is receiving a major financial boost thanks to the CARES Act.

The town has received $2.6 million.

The money will construct new water infrastructure at the town's Sullivan County Community Hospital Business Park.

This improvement is expected to retain 408 jobs.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says this grant will set the community up for long-term success.

Town leaders said this would great for water customers.