SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County town is under a boil order.
Officials have placed the entire town of Shelburn under the boil order.
It is in place until further notice.
Related Content
- Shelburn leaders issue boil order for entire own
- Shelburn residents under boil order
- Shelburn water customers under a boil order
- Boil order for Shelburn Municipal Water customers
- Lyford Water Works issues boil order
- Jasonville Boil Order Lifted
- Clay City Boil Order
- Seelyville boil order lifted
- Shelburn man remembers Pearl Harbor
- Clay County boil order lifted
Scroll for more content...