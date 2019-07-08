Clear

Shelburn Interurban Depot project wraps as leaders hope for economic boost

The old Interurban train station in the Town of Shelburn has been restored and is looking for tenants.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 6:17 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - The town of Shelburn has restored it's old interurban train station. It held a reception in celebration on Monday.

U.S. Congressman Dr. Larry Bucshon attended the event.

The goal of this restoration project is to rejuvenate the town and attract many tourists. The town is hoping to bring in a tenant such as a restaurant or a brewery. Town leaders say this location has extra potential because the building is on the national historic registry.

Leaders in Shelburn hope to increase economic activity in this area as a result of this restoration project. Leaders say the town has been extremely receptive. Town of Shelburn Treasurer Jay Southwood said, "We've had nothing but positive things said about the building, the property, and what we are doing."

Congressmen Bucshon agrees, he emphasized how important the local community was in this project saying, "There's a lot of people to thank but mostly it has to start at the local level. When people realize that they have a gem sitting amongst them and they want to get it rejuvenated so that their community can grow."

Town leaders hope to find a tenant to occupy the building by the end of the year. 

