SHELBURN Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man is behind bars after he was accused of rape.

Indiana State Police arrested 44-year-old Ricky Bieber of Shelburn.

An investigation into Bieber started on July 15 after the Shelburn Town Marshall received information about a sexual assault against a Shelburn resident.

Police say Bieber allegedly forced himself on a woman for "sexual gratification."

Bieber was arrested on Monday. He will face a charge of rape and a charge of sexual battery.