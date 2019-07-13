She may be gone, but many hope her legacy will live on for many years to come.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)--It's been a rough week for Alex Kor and others who knew at loved holocaust survivor Eva Kor.

"I have a lot of mixed feelings on this entire episode..in my life," said Alex Kor.

The family is preparing to say their final goodbyes.

Eva Kor died a week ago on her annual trip to Poland.

Alex, filled with pain, said he's trying to see this time as a celebration.

"We're all amazed at what she was doing and you know from a public global perspective on how many lives she was reaching," said Alex Kor.

Friends, family and some of the many lives Eva touched, remembered her at the visitation and a candle lighting ceremony on Saturday.

Some couldn't hold back the tears.

"I am mostly feeling, loss. She had good days she had bad days she was a person she had her own flaws but despite that, she still embodied the best of humanity," said Carie Charlton.

Some were able to smile through the pain.

"I think through her message and continuing her mission that we don't have anything to be sad about she wouldn't want us to be sad but just to continue in her footsteps," said Skylar Forrest.

Alex says his mother's story and message has left a lasting impact.

"My mom would say forgiveness is a seed for peace and I think then love is possibly the end result of all of that"

While talking to Alex, he told us his mother had left him with a few words just days before she died.

She told him there's unfinished business.

Alex says everyone has a part to play to keep Eva's story alive.

"I do think the idea of bring people together allowed people to meet on kind of uncharted waters and that love was the common denominator," said Kor.

Two memorial services are planned for Eva Kor.

The public can attend the first on Aug. 4th at Indiana state University in Terre Haute or the second on Aug. 18th at Butler University in Indianapolis.