Shaved ice owners thinking outside of the 'cone' amid COVID-19 pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Businesses across the country have been struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one right here in the Wabash Valley has been finding ways to adjust.

Kona Ice of Terre Haute serves a variety of shaved ice flavors.

Owners say normally they're an event-oriented business.

They serve at places like youth sporting events and large gatherings. With COVID-19 restrictions....the business had to change gears.

Right now the company is doing online orders and will bring their truck directly to your doorstep.

They say the business does especially well when they have great weather

"This is something that wasn't expected. We dove into it like two and a half weeks ago. It's really neat to see that we're operating seven days a week with all of our units," Tony Popov said.

