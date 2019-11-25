Clear

Sharing your scraps could lead to a scare: Why you should not share food with pets on the holidays

Most of us can agree the best part of Thanksgiving is the food. From green bean casserole to turkey there's so much to look forward to. Many of us tend to share food with pets, however, your scraps could harm them.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 8:28 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

You should think twice before passing on the leftovers to your furry friends. 

Here's why...

Part of what makes all of that food so decadent is the amount of butter used to cook it with. 

All of that sugar, butter, and processed items are bad for your animal.

Often times we make turkey and don't always properly remove the bones. This could lead to an emergency if your pet swallows the bones.

Onions are commonly found in many Thanksgiving dishes but could lead to death for dogs.

These are all risks that come with sharing your meal.

Sarah Valentine, the manager at the Terre Haute Humane Society tells us even further the dangers behind sharing these scraps on any holiday.

"The foods especially like Thanksgiving or Christmas, are not meant for animals, it's for us," said Valentine. "They don't need the fat, the butter, the sugar all that stuff... they don't need it. "

There are ways to enjoy the feast without harming your animal's health.

"If you wanna share with them maybe some turkey just make sure you're going through and getting the meat off the bones and there's no skin on it. If you're making sweet potatoes make some on the side specifically just for them so that it's just sweet potato," said Valentine. "So we really just wanna watch and make sure that you're watching out for their health and safety during the festivities."

