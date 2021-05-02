Sharing their daughters story by serving food

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) -- One local Wabash valley family is remembering their daughter in a unique way. Madi was a 17-year-old girl who fought long and hard against Leukemia. After beating cancer she suddenly passed away from Graft vs. Host disease. To honor her name, and keep her dreams alive, the Madi’s hope foundation was born.

The Madi’s Hope foundation was just the start.

In fact, Madi’s mom and founder of the foundation Tera Orman told News 10 they’re now opening up a food truck in Madi’s honor. The name, Madi Moo’s food truck.

Orman told us, “When we lost her we just, you know being so lost from all of that, starting her foundation, trying to find ways to give back and to feel like you have a purpose. One day it just came to me and I think Madi wants us to go ahead and do this food truck .”

Orman decided to start the food truck because it’s what her daughter would have wanted.

She told News 10 while undergoing her treatment, Madi dreamed of one day opening up her own food truck.

Orman said when she was in the hospital with Madi, Madi would always talk about her dream to one day be able to serve the community through having a food truck.

Orman said Madi may be gone now but her dreams will not be going away any time soon.

She said, “We’ll be able to take it into the community that she loved, feature her foods, tell her story, and be able to help the foundation in the process. ”

Orman said the food truck will be up and running soon.

It will offer people some of Madi’s favorite foods while telling her story as well.

All proceeds from the truck will go directly to Madi’s Hope foundation.

Orman said this truck won’t replace the pain of losing her daughter, but it does give a smile to her face knowing she’s carrying on exactly what she wanted.

Orman said, “With her not being here in the flesh with us we know we need to continue that and that’s how I feel close to her. Is to just do those things that she would want us to do.”

For more information on Madi’s Hope Foundation, the event, and the food truck you can click here.