TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Your help will feed families in need this holiday season.
Catholic Charities collected almost 35,000 pounds of food.
The number includes cash donations, which are figured at five pounds per dollar.
That's through the recent Share Your Thanksgiving campaign.
WTHI-TV is proud to be a collection site for this cause each year.
Related Content
- Share Your Thanksgiving campaign collects nearly 35,000 pounds of food
- Nearly 30,000 pounds of food collected in Share Your Thanksgiving food drive
- Nearly 23,000 pounds of food collected (so far) in Share Your Thanksgiving food drive
- Collecting donations for Share for Your Thanksgiving
- More than 5,000 pounds collected from Share Your Thanksgiving (so far)
- Early Share You Thanksgiving number are in, nearly eight tons of food collected
- Nearly 22 tons of food collected in 29th annual Share Your Thanksgiving!
- Over 35,000 pounds of ground beef shipped to Indiana, Virginia recalled
- Share Your Thanksgiving Food Drive set for Thursday
- 40 pounds of medicine collected during drug takeback event
Scroll for more content...