Share Your Thanksgiving Food Drive set for Thursday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holidays draw closer and you can play a part in making sure families in need have a good Thanksgiving.
This Thursday News 10 is hosting its annual Share Your Thanksgiving Food Drive.
We'll be outside of our studio collecting your donations all day long.
We'll be accepting both monetary donations and non perishable food.
All of this will go to Catholic Charities in Terre Haute. Leaders there will distribute that food to families in need.
There's another way you can help as well. On Tuesday, Papa Johns will donate a percentage of sales to Catholic Charities.
