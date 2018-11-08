Collecting donations for Share for Your Thanksgiving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As the holiday season approaches, you can help hungry families. Thursday is the annual Share Your Thanksgiving food drive from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The food drive is sponsored by Andrews Heating and Air Conditioning.

You can stop by News 10's studio on 8th and Ohio street in Terre Haute. We'll be collecting monetary and non-perishable food donations.

The money will go to Catholic Charities.

There are just a few of 42 million Americans struggling to put food on the table. Thanks to this food drive and catholic charities, they can give their kids they Thanksgiving they deserve.

If you can't make it, there are some collection bins set up around the area.

Here is a list:

SHARE YOUR THANKSGIVING LOCATIONS 2018

Businesses Address

Baeler's Market 2900 Poplar St

Sam's Club 4350 US Hwy 41

Apple House 2611 Harding Ave

Kroger North 2140 Fort Harrison

Kroger South 4714 S US Hwy 41

Save-A-Lot 1800 E Ft Harrison Ave

Walmart East 2399 St Rd 46

Old National Bank 701 Wabash Ave

Trans-Care 1299 E Voorhees St

Holler Family Dentistry 1024 Layfayette Ave

Smudde Family Dentistry 1608 Lafayette Ave

Texas Roadhouse 201 E Turner St

Terre Haute Children's Museum 727 Wabash Ave

Meadows Manor Convalescent East 3300 Poplar St

Meadows Manor North Retirement 3150 N 7th St

Westminster Village 1120 E Davis Dr

WTHI 800 Ohio St

Vigo Co. Credit Union D 128 S 8th Street

Dentistry Just For Kids and Orthodontics 1107 Ohio St

Anderson Chiropractic 4320 S 7th St

Papa John's 1234 Wabash Ave

ISU Career Center 231 N 6th Walkway

Calvary Cemetery 4227 Wabash Ave.

PolyOne Corporation 3100 35th St

SCHOOLS

Benjamin Franklin Elementary School 1600 Dr Iverson C Bell Ln

Davis Park Elementary School 310 S 18th St

Deming Elementary School 1750 8th Ave

Dixie Bee ElementarySchool 1655 E Jessica Dr

Fayette Elementary School 9400 N Beech Pl

Fuqua Elementary School 1111 Wheeler Ave

Honey Creek Middle School 6601 S Carlisle St

Hoosier Prairie Elementary School 2800 W Harlan Dr

Lost Creek Elementary School 6701 Wabash Ave

McLean Alternative School 961 Lafayette Ave

Meadows School 55 S Brown Ave

Otter Creek Middle School 4801 N Lafayette St

Oubache Elementary School 501 Maple Ave

Riley Elementary School 6050 S Canal St

Sarah Scott Middle School 1000 Grant St

St. Patrick School 449 S 19th St

Sugar Grove ElementarySchool 2800 Wallace Ave

Terre Town Elementary School 2121 Boston Ave

TH North Vigo High School 3434 N Maple Ave

TH South Vigo High School 3737 S 7th St

West Vigo Elementary School 501 W Olive St

Woodrow Wilson Middle School 301 S 25th St