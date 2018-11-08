Collecting donations for Share for Your Thanksgiving

Photo Gallery 7 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As the holiday season approaches, you can help hungry families. Thursday is the annual Share Your Thanksgiving food drive from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The food drive is sponsored by Andrews Heating and Air Conditioning.
You can stop by News 10's studio on 8th and Ohio street in Terre Haute. We'll be collecting monetary and non-perishable food donations.
The money will go to Catholic Charities.
There are just a few of 42 million Americans struggling to put food on the table. Thanks to this food drive and catholic charities, they can give their kids they Thanksgiving they deserve.
If you can't make it, there are some collection bins set up around the area.
Here is a list:
SHARE YOUR THANKSGIVING LOCATIONS 2018
Businesses Address
Baeler's Market 2900 Poplar St
Sam's Club 4350 US Hwy 41
Apple House 2611 Harding Ave
Kroger North 2140 Fort Harrison
Kroger South 4714 S US Hwy 41
Save-A-Lot 1800 E Ft Harrison Ave
Walmart East 2399 St Rd 46
Old National Bank 701 Wabash Ave
Trans-Care 1299 E Voorhees St
Holler Family Dentistry 1024 Layfayette Ave
Smudde Family Dentistry 1608 Lafayette Ave
Texas Roadhouse 201 E Turner St
Terre Haute Children's Museum 727 Wabash Ave
Meadows Manor Convalescent East 3300 Poplar St
Meadows Manor North Retirement 3150 N 7th St
Westminster Village 1120 E Davis Dr
WTHI 800 Ohio St
Vigo Co. Credit Union D 128 S 8th Street
Dentistry Just For Kids and Orthodontics 1107 Ohio St
Anderson Chiropractic 4320 S 7th St
Papa John's 1234 Wabash Ave
ISU Career Center 231 N 6th Walkway
Calvary Cemetery 4227 Wabash Ave.
PolyOne Corporation 3100 35th St
SCHOOLS
Benjamin Franklin Elementary School 1600 Dr Iverson C Bell Ln
Davis Park Elementary School 310 S 18th St
Deming Elementary School 1750 8th Ave
Dixie Bee ElementarySchool 1655 E Jessica Dr
Fayette Elementary School 9400 N Beech Pl
Fuqua Elementary School 1111 Wheeler Ave
Honey Creek Middle School 6601 S Carlisle St
Hoosier Prairie Elementary School 2800 W Harlan Dr
Lost Creek Elementary School 6701 Wabash Ave
McLean Alternative School 961 Lafayette Ave
Meadows School 55 S Brown Ave
Otter Creek Middle School 4801 N Lafayette St
Oubache Elementary School 501 Maple Ave
Riley Elementary School 6050 S Canal St
Sarah Scott Middle School 1000 Grant St
St. Patrick School 449 S 19th St
Sugar Grove ElementarySchool 2800 Wallace Ave
Terre Town Elementary School 2121 Boston Ave
TH North Vigo High School 3434 N Maple Ave
TH South Vigo High School 3737 S 7th St
West Vigo Elementary School 501 W Olive St
Woodrow Wilson Middle School 301 S 25th St
