Share Your Thanksgiving - Here's how you can help families in need in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help feed hungry families as we approach the holidays.

The annual Share Your Thanksgiving food drive is underway.

You can help families in need by dropping off your donation at one of the locations below or stopping by The Meadows Shopping Center on November 11 from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

You can help with monetary and non-perishable food donations for those who need it in the Wabash Valley.

This year, the event is sponsored by Andrews Heating and Air Conditioning.

Drop off Locations