Shane Meehan moved from hospital, counsel gives condition update

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Shane Meehan has been transported to a jail more than one week after authorities say he shot and killed Terre Haute Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency in an ambush.

On Friday, the defense counsel for Meehan submitted a status report to the United States District Court of Southern Indiana. Under a court order, Meehan's counsel must file weekly updates detailing Meehan's readiness to appear in court and take part in hearings.

Friday's update said counsel met with Meehan on July 13 in his hospital room for nearly an hour. They reported he was in 'considerable pain,' was having difficulty breathing, and was receiving narcotic pain medication every four hours for his injuries.

The attorneys said they attempted to inform Meehan of the charge against him, but they weren't sure how much he understood. They also reported that Meehan had no recollection of their previous meeting for the initial hearing on July 9 and that he could not recall their names.

His attorneys also said Meehan appeared to be unaware that he was shot and that his injuries are a result of the shooting.

According to the filing, Meehan was transported from the hospital to an unidentified jail on Thursday. On Friday, his counsel attempted a video call with Meehan. The attorneys said Meehan was in considerable pain and that his breathing was shallow and labored.

They ended the call after about five minutes because it seemed Meehan was unable to 'productively engage with the counsel.' His counsel concluded that Meehan is currently medically unable to appear in court. They will continue to provide updates as the court directed.

Last Wednesday, authorities said Meehan ambushed Detective Ferency at an FBI Agency Office in Terre Haute. The document Shane Meehan pulled up to the gate of the secured entrance and tossed a Molotov Cocktail toward the building.

Moments later, Ferency excited the building. Investigators said Meehan shot Ferency. Hearing the gunshots, FBI Special Agent Ryan Lindgren ran out of the office and got into a shootout with Meehan. Officials say after he was shot twice, by either Ferency or Lindgren, Meehan took off in his truck.

The Bureau of Prisons previously confirmed Meehan worked as a correctional officer from 2005-2017 at the Federal Corrections Complex in Terre Haute. Earlier this week, the Bureau of Prisons denied WTHI-TV's request for personnel-related records, citing 'ongoing law enforcement proceedings.'

Detective Ferency was laid to rest Tuesday in Terre Haute with full military honors. WTHI-TV carried the funeral service live. Community members can purchase bracelets and stickers in honor of Detective Ferency. They're available at the Terre Haute Police Department Headquarters on Wabash Avenue. Proceeds will go to the department's memorial fund, which will support a fallen officer memorial, as well as the department's trip to the annual law enforcement memorial.