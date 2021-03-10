Shamrock painting kicks off weekend St. Patrick's Day festivities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ahead of this weekend's Saint Patrick's celebration in Terre Haute, volunteers are painting the town green!

They made shamrock at the corner of 19th & Poplar Streets.

The painting kicks off the St. Patrick's Day Parade and Irish Dash, hosted by Saint Patrick School.

Organizers were forced to cancel the annual events, due to COVID-19, last year.

The Irish Dash starts off the weekend, with check-in at 7:30 a.m., Saturday morning. The parade wraps up the festivities at 1 p.m.

For a look at Saturday's race locations, start times, and parade routes, visit their website.