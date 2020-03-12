Shamrock painting kicks off St. Patrick's Day holiday, unofficial start to spring

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The luck of the Irish is not hard to find in Terre Haute.

We found volunteers painting the annual shamrock for St. Patrick's Day.

You can find it at 19th and Poplar Streets. It's painted there every year.

Volunteers say it's considered the unofficial start to spring.

"It's something the community can always see that we have," said Volunteer Bryan Burdick, "Then, they know it's St. Patrick's Day, and they know that we've got a party coming up."

Along with the shamrock painting, volunteers are also getting ready for the annual Irish Dash.

That's Saturday, starting at St. Patrick's School, in Terre Haute.