Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Shamrock painting kicks off St. Patrick's Day holiday, unofficial start to spring

You can find it at 19th and Poplar Streets.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 6:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The luck of the Irish is not hard to find in Terre Haute.

We found volunteers painting the annual shamrock for St. Patrick's Day.

You can find it at 19th and Poplar Streets. It's painted there every year.

Volunteers say it's considered the unofficial start to spring.

"It's something the community can always see that we have," said Volunteer Bryan Burdick, "Then, they know it's St. Patrick's Day, and they know that we've got a party coming up."

Along with the shamrock painting, volunteers are also getting ready for the annual Irish Dash.

That's Saturday, starting at St. Patrick's School, in Terre Haute. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Afternoon showers and thundershowers!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local songwriter’s music featured in major TV shows

Image

IHSAA reaction

Image

Ribbon cutting held for new Terre Haute restaurant

Image

Speaker discusses the benefits of regattas along the Wabash River

Image

Social distancing

Image

The 19th and Poplar Shamrock

Image

Participants from seven states onhand at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods for horseman's convention

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Social distancing

Image

Rose-Hulman changes spring break dates ahead of move to online-only classes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man