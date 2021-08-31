'It was basically a mass exposure.' COVID-19 cases lead to a two-week Shakamak schools closure

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. - Shakamak schools will move to online classes for two weeks as a result of close contact from Covid-19.

"It was basically a mass exposure," Superintendant Bill Gambill said.

Gambill said that when they reported the cases to the Greene County Health Department, they told them that they would have to quarantine the population for 14 days.

Gambill says that prior to this transition, the school was already getting to a point where the number of students quarantining was forcing them to make some changes.

"Dictated to us that we needed to go to a mask policy and also we were getting ready to go to a hybrid-virtual model for our junior high and high school."

They were going to be implementing those on Tuesday.

Gambill said that he respects this decision and they're going to follow it.

"Greene County has our students' best interest in mind and we're going to follow that."

Shakamak is a one-to-one school so all the kids are well equipped for online learning.

"By going through last year...with the purchase of Chrome Books for our students and everybody having one.

We feel like we're ready for this emergency."

I also spoke with the Greene County Health Department.

They told me that this remote learning change is necessary.

"It doesn't just affect kids, but teachers and workers...you know a school has to have all those positions to run," Shari Lewis with the Greene County Health Department said.

Shakamak will be returning on the 14th and that'll be after eight days of virtual learning.

Gambill said that following the 14 days their return to school decision depends a lot on the county case numbers.

The state will release the updated COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday.