Shakamak State Park 'first day' hike draws large crowd

People visited state parks across Indiana to enjoy the great outdoors on the first day of 2020.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 4:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - People across the state of Indiana got a healthy start to the new year with annual first day hikes at state parks.

The park posted on social media that more than 175 people attended Shakamak State Park in Jasonville for the New Year's Day hike. 

The Friends of Shakamak provided a warm fire at the Log Cabin along with hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies to warm up from the fresh, winter air. 

Many of the visitors brought their dogs along. Visitors said spending some time outdoors was a great way to begin the new year.

The Friends of Shakamak support our mission to develop projects and events. Meetings happen on the first Monday of the month at 6:00 pm at the Shakamak State Park office, unless otherwise noted. You can learn about joining the organization online.

According to the group's website, Shakamak was the seventh state park established in Indiana in 1929 on a tract of land donated to the state by Clay, Greene, and Sullivan counties.

