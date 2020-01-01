JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - People across the state of Indiana got a healthy start to the new year with annual first day hikes at state parks.
The park posted on social media that more than 175 people attended Shakamak State Park in Jasonville for the New Year's Day hike.
The Friends of Shakamak provided a warm fire at the Log Cabin along with hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies to warm up from the fresh, winter air.
Many of the visitors brought their dogs along. Visitors said spending some time outdoors was a great way to begin the new year.
The Friends of Shakamak support our mission to develop projects and events. Meetings happen on the first Monday of the month at 6:00 pm at the Shakamak State Park office, unless otherwise noted. You can learn about joining the organization online.
According to the group's website, Shakamak was the seventh state park established in Indiana in 1929 on a tract of land donated to the state by Clay, Greene, and Sullivan counties.
Related Content
- Shakamak State Park 'first day' hike draws large crowd
- Shakamak State Park set to receive kayak launch
- Turkey Run State Park hosts New Years hike
- Vigo County Parks Department Preparing Hiking Trails for Future Park
- Local liquor stores see large crowds on first ever Sunday sales
- Walk to end Alzheimer's draws in hundreds to Fairbanks Park
- District 43 State Rep race a crowded card
- Shakamak schools receive big surprise fro Dollar General
- 'Large item disposal days' scheduled for the City of Vincennes
- Ball State sees large response after Papa John's decision