Shakamak State Park set to receive kayak launch

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant is bringing an improvement to Shakamak State Park.
The 'Friends of Shakamak' group is adding a new kayak launch.
This is made possible with the help of a $1,000 grant from the Indiana Parks Alliance.
The new addition will make it easier, and safer, to get in and out of kayaks.
"Kayaking has absolutely exploded at Shakamak State Park, if you've never taken the opportunity, come out and give it a try," Beath Neal, from the Friends of Shakamak said.
The goal is to have the launch in place by the end of the season.
Friends of Shakamak also has money set aside for a possible second launch.
