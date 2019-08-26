Sex education program at Vigo County Schools opting their kids out

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Some parents with Vigo County School Corporation kids are opting for their students to not take sex education through the school.

They're saying it's out of date and want the school to rethink the program.

"My choice has been generally to opt my children out, and I give this advice to any friends who have children at those grades where the program comes in too cause I think that this sex ed is worse than no sex ed," Ruth Fairbanks said.

Fairbanks has two children who go to Vigo County School. Her and many other parents opt for their kids to not get taught sex education through the district.

"They're concerned that the sex education program is very narrowly focused just on frightening children about std's and pregnancy and that it doesn't encompass a really wide range of other issues that are of real concern to today's young people," Fairbanks said. "Like issues of sexuality and gender identity and questions about consent and questions about how to have a healthy sexuality."

Fairbanks said the school brings in Crisis Pregnancy Center to teach sex education. The group uses an abstinence-based approach. It's part of the concern for some parents.

"My sense from my exposure to the program that we have chosen is that their goal is not the best interest of my child and their goal is not the best education for our children and our students," she said.

A handful of parents stood up at the last school board meeting to express their concern. A few of the board members expressed how thankful they were the parents were taking a stand.

Superintendent Rob Haworth said he is going to look into who they bring in to teach these kids and their curriculum.