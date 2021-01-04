Sewer repair work to begin Tuesday on N 7th Street

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-North 7th Street in Terre Haute will be closed for sewer repairs.
Repairs will begin on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 9:00am.
The closure will be on N 7TH Street between Collett Street and Indiana Street.
Once the repairs are completed and the roadway is reopened, there will be a lane restriction.
A lane restriction will begin on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Should you have any questions to the repairs or the roads impacted, you can contact Steve McCalister at (812)-232-8870.