Severe flooding ends one farming family's growing season

Depending on where you farm, you might have gotten just enough rain from those thunderstorms to put you back on track. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case for one Owen County farming family.

Posted: Jun 23, 2021 6:47 AM
Updated: Jun 23, 2021 9:05 AM
Posted By: Anissa Claiborne

Matthew and Larry Wall are farmers of Hubbell Station Farms in Owen County, their family farm that has been around since the early 1820s.

Matthew and Larry Wall are farmers of Hubbell Station Farms in Owen County, their family farm that has been around since the early 1820s.

According to Matthew, they were right on track for a successful harvesting season.

"It was going pretty good. We were just about wrapped up with all the planting this past week. It was one of the better years of getting things in," said Mathew.

Unfortunately, the severe thunderstorms that rolled through June 18, 2021, changed that. By late morning on June 19, 2021, what was once soybean crop looked like a large pond. The Wall family grows its crops and keeps its cattle on Eel River bottom grounds. Although flooding is common in this area, they were shocked to wake up to so much water.

"We listened to the weather reports, and so we were prepared as good as we could be, but you never like to see it happen. I think this is probably the worst since 2008," explained Larry.

Matthew said they had only received about three inches of rain from the thunderstorms. However, due to the heavy rain north of them, the Eel River flooded onto their land. Out of 900 acres of crops, about 735 acres experienced flooding.
Larry explained to News 10 that by the time it all dries out, it'll be too late to replant any other crops. Fortunately, the family can rely on their crop insurance to keep the business moving.

"We're high-risk grounds so we pay roughly 20,000 a year in premiums just to get the insurance, but this year it'll help us," said Larry.

Although this is not how they expected this growing season to go, Larry is hopeful for the future.

"You learn to deal with it. You don't get shook up or worried about it. [As] I said, we trust the good lord to help us through this, and he always does," he stressed.

The Wall family is looking forward to getting back out there next season.

